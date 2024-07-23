Charli XCX’s branding of US Vice President Kamala Harris as a “brat” has been praised by the Democrat’s step-daughter.

The singer, 31, used the slang – which is also the title of her new album – as a compliment as she gave her backing to the 59-year-old and her presidential campaign just after US President Joe Biden, 81, announced on Sunday (21.07.24) he was quitting his race for the White House after contracting Covid.

When Joe then announced he was giving his “full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee for our party this year”, Charli wrote on X: “Kamala IS brat.”

Kamala’s 25-year-old stepdaughter Ella Emhoff has now said on her Instagram Story: “Charli_xcx gets it.”

She made the remark by pasting it over Charli’s viral “Kamala IS brat” message.

Charli’s post referred to the title of her latest album, released on 7 June – and soon after the post Kamala’s official campaign cashed in on the support by changing its banner on X to mimic the style of “brat”.

After the alteration, it read “kamala hq” in lowercase black lettering with a lime green background.

Charli – real name Charlotte Emma Aitchison – defined her take on the word “brat” in a video on TikTok, saying: “You’re just like that girl who is a little messy and likes to party and maybe says some dumb things sometimes.

“Who feels herself but maybe also has a breakdown. But kind of like parties through it, is very honest, very blunt. A little bit volatile.

“Like does dumb things. But it’s brat. You’re brat. That’s brat.”

Some of Kamala’s most popular quotes and video clips have now been spliced together and set to Charli’s songs.

Many of the clips have been tinted in the lime green hue of the singer’s ‘brat’ album cover – or the cover is seen popping up in between clips of Harris.

One of the most used quotes in the clips is Kamala telling the US president: “We did it, Joe”, after he was elected in 2020 – making her the first female vice president in American history.

Kamala launched her first full day of campaigning for the Democratic presidential nomination on Monday (22.07.24) following Joe’s withdrawal from the 2024 election race.