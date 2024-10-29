Charlie McDowell and Lily Collins are keen to start a family.

Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell tied the knot in 2021

The 41-year-old director and Lily, 35, tied the knot in 2021, and Charlie has revealed that they would love to have a baby together.

Asked if they can see themselves having a child together, Charlie told E! News: "We would like to. We would like to move into that next stage, so we'll see when it happens!"

The loved-up couple recently worked together on the drama film 'The Summer Book', and Charlie appreciated having his wife's support throughout the movie-making process.

The director shared: "I would fall into a dark hole of nothingness without her.

"She’s amazing. She was there the whole time we were shooting in Finland and supporting as a partner and also as an executive producer."

Lily and Charlie actually have their own production company together, with the actress announcing the launch of CASE STUDY FILMS back in 2022.

Lily - who co-founded the company with Charlie and producer friend Alex Orlovsky - said on Instagram at the time: "Today marks a very special day - a childhood dream come true.

"I finally have the honor of announcing CASE STUDY FILMS to the world, a production company I'm launching with the best partners I could ever ask for, @charliemcdowell and @aorlovsky1. ⁣

"We'll be working to tell compelling and outside of the box stories alongside both established talent and new, exciting voices of this generation and the next.

"Our hope is that this company grows into a very unique one stop shop for creatives from all walks of life, helping them foster an idea from conception to release.

"I cannot wait to develop and collaborate with this incredible team. Much more coming on @casestudy.films… (sic)"