Charlie Sheen has insisted "nothing" is off limits for his new Netflix documentary.

The Two And A Half Men actor - who has been open about his well documented personal issues and addiction battles over the years - will delve into his personal life like never before for director Andrew Renzi's two-part series aka Charlie Sheen.

In a teaser trailer, the 59-year-old star is asked if anything is banned from discussions, and replies: "Nothing."

Elsewhere in the video announcing the project - which will hit Netflix on September 10 - Charlie described his shame as "suffocating".

He said: "When you got a lot of shame about a lot of stuff... Shame is suffocating...

"I lit the fuse, you know, and my life turns into everything it wasn't supposed to be."

The former Hollywood bad boy claimed he will reveal details in the documentary that he had promised never to speak about in public.

He added: "The stuff that I plan on sharing, I had made a sacred vow to only reveal to a therapist."

Meanwhile, at one point Charlie tearfully reflects on how his past behaviour must have impacted his dad, actor Martin Sheen.

He admitted: "I can't imagine being my dad. I really hurt the people I love."

A host of talking heads have been tapped up for the programme, including Denise Richards, Heidi Fleiss, Jon Cryer, Sean Penn, Ramon Estevez, Brooke Mueller, Chris Tucker, and Charlie's drug dealer Marco.

The synopsis reads: "aka Charlie Sheen tracks his upbringing in Malibu to his effortless rise to megastardom — and dramatic fall, all within the public eye.

"With a stunning clarity earned through seven years of sobriety, Sheen openly speaks about the subjects and events he’s never discussed publicly before."

The docu-series also promises "extraordinarily candid interviews with his family, friends, and cast members".

The Netflix preview continues: "The most outrageous moments of Sheen’s life are revisited with raw emotion and exceptional warmth, painting a portrait of a flawed man whose penchant for self-destruction is ultimately no match for the ferocious love and forgiveness he inspires in those closest to him.”