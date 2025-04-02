Charlie Sheen's daughter Sami hasn't spoken to him "in five months".

The 'Two And A Half Men' star reunited with his ex Denise Richards and their daughter Lola, but their eldest daughter Sami, 21, skipped the family lunch.

Speaking in the new episode of 'Denise Richards and Her Wilds Things', she said: "I would literally do anything else than go to lunch with my father."

She explained: "Me and my dad haven't really spoken much in five months now.

"It goes in very big chunks with him. For the first 13 years of my life, it was pretty bad and then we were okay for a couple years. And now it's just..."

Denise acknowledged her ex's difficult relationship with their daughters.

She said: “I understand why Sami feels the way she does. It hasn't always been perfect with he and Lola, either — with any of his kids. So I hope that he does recognise that because he's missing out.”

Sami added: “He really is missing out."

Her sister's relationship with their father has changed a lot in the 19 years since he and Denise split in 2006.

She said: "I'm so close with him right now, and that's such a blessing.

"My relationship with my dad has definitely improved.

"We started getting pedicures together every two or three weeks and that's our favorite thing to do together."

In a separate confessional, Denise noted their daughters have "been through a lot" when it comes to Charlie.

She admitted: "The girls have been through a lot with their dad. It has been up and down."

Denise revealed she and Charlie hadn't seen each other in a long time before the recent dinner.

She added: "I wish Charlie and I would get together more. It's important for our daughters to see what we can get along and they need us."

When he arrived at the restaurant, Charlie said it had "been a minute".

His ex fired back: "A minute? It's been a f****** year! I haven't seen you in f****** forever."

During the meal, Lola - who used to work at the same restaurant - recalled Charlie once visiting during a shift.

She said: "The staff here, nobody knew that you were my dad. And when we took a photo they thought I was a fan."

Charlie wondered if she decided to "keep it a secret out of shame or just to protect me".

She replied: "I kept it a secret because I didn't want them to treat me differently."