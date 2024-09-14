Chase Stokes will always "make the effort" in his relationship with Kelsea Ballerini.

Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini often have to spend time apart because of their careers

The 31-year-old actor - who is best known for starring as John B. Routledge in the hit Netflix series 'Outer Banks' - has been dating country pop star Kelsea, also 31, January 2023 and admitted that even thought is "not always easy" with the physical distance that their careers put between them, they are both committed to "showing up" for one another.

He told People: "We don't BS each other. If we need to make the effort to show up when one's across the country, we do. The amount of effort that we put into our careers, we should be doubling that in our personal lives. It's about really putting in effort, and it's not always easy and it's not always convenient, but having a big, beautiful life didn't come from convenience or ease."

The couple tends to split their time between Nashville, Tennessee - where Kelsea has a house - and South Carolina, where Chase spends a lot of time on set, but have recently set up a temporary base for themselves and their dogs in LA whilst the 'Miss Me More' songstress fulfils her role as a coach on 'The Voice'.

He added: "That was kind of our thing: Let's just set up shop versus being on planes, for the boys. We wanted to set up a sense of real life out here for a little while."

Kelsea - who was initially married to fellow country singer Morgan Evans from 2017 until 2022 - previously admitted she was glad that she and her significant other have managed to carve out careers in fields they are both passionate about even if their vocations have forced them to have time apart physically as she revealed their plans to have a virtual date over video call.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "It's so nice to have a career that we both love, so whenever we're not together, we're still feeding that love tank. Facetime date!"