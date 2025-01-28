Chase Stokes loves seeing Kelsea Ballerini achieve her dreams.

The 32-year-old actor has been dating country music star Kelsea - who was previously married to fellow singer Morgan Evans - since February 2023 and almost two years into their relationship, he has gushed about how she balances her life and career.

He told US TV show 'Extra': "Her work ethic is unmatched, and to do something like ‘The Voice’ — which is a huge lift — and then to just start doing a 36-stop arena tour on top of that and it's, like, selling so fast.

"I was looking at everything from Chicago last night, it's insane. I don't know how she does it and somehow she does and she does it with grace and still finds time for real life in between. I think it's just a beautiful thing to see your partner living out her 13-year-old dreams."

Meanwhile, the 'Outer Banks' star is now appearing in the wartime action film 'Valiant One' and admitted that he is "very conscious" of the notion that he can only have his current showbiz career because of the generations who came before him and fought for their country.

He said: "I also come from a military family and I have friends who have served and are serving and so I am constantly — outside of just this film — I’m very conscious of the fact that I get to do what I do because the men and women who serve this country protect us and our rights to be able to do things like play pretend for a living, so there was a real want to honor everybody across the board who serves this country."