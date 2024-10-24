Kelsea Ballerini "loves" how proud Chase Stokes is of their relationship.

Kelsea Ballerini loves how proud Chase Stokes is of their relationship

The 31-year-old singer recalled how the 'Outer Banks' star made their romance Instagram official back in January 2023 before they had "even had the conversation" as to whether they were "together".

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', she said during a game of 'Sip or Spill': “I think it is very underrated for a man to be really proud of his relationship.

"[He posted that photo] before we even had the conversation of like, ‘Are we together?’

“Even as a very independently-wired woman, I love when he’s like, ‘This is us. Here we are.' He full-sent that.”

The photo, which was posted on January 13, 2023 and captioned: "Lil recap", did not have their faces visible, but Kelsea was tagged in the post, which showed them snuggling up to each other at a football game.

The pair went official as they walked the CMT Music Awards red carpet together in April 2023.

Meanwhile, Chase recently praised Kelsea as a "great person".

The 32-year-old actor said on 'Today': “I truthfully think when you find somebody who’s not just somebody you love and adore, but is also your best friend, you’ve kind of got the best of both worlds.

“And she’s not just a great person, but everything that you see — whether it be on social media or when she’s on stage — is exactly the person she is when she’s not doing those things.”

And the pair are committed to making things work and putting in the effort for their relationship, even when work keeps them apart for long periods of time.

Chase recently told People magazine: "We don't BS each other. If we need to make the effort to show up when one's across the country, we do. The amount of effort that we put into our careers, we should be doubling that in our personal lives. It's about really putting in effort, and it's not always easy and it's not always convenient, but having a big, beautiful life didn't come from convenience or ease."