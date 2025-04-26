Morgan Simianer and Stone Burleson have been "too busy" to go on a honeymoon.

The 27-year-old reality star - who found fame through the Netflix docuseries 'Cheer' - tied the knot with loan officer Stone Burleson, also 27, in May 2023, but admitted that almost two years later, they still haven't found the time to go on a celebratory vacation because of their hectic schedules.

She told E! News: "We actually still haven't been on a honeymoon yet because we've been so busy.

“So maybe that will be in the works, but we’ve just got busy lives, so [we’re] trying to get that in there at some point!"

But Morgan admitted that married life is still going well because she tied the knot with her "best friend" so they are both finding things "pretty easy" so far, despite what others might have thought.

She added: "Everyone kept telling me the first year marriage is gonna be crazy, and I was like, ‘I don't know what y'all are talking about.

"I married my best friend, so life for us is pretty easy and I just get to spend every day with him. I'm pretty lucky."

However, Morgan did struggle to be away from Stone when she signed up to appear on the Netflix series 'Battle Camp', which sees a host of celebrities fight against each other in a series of challenges in a bid to win up to $250,000.

She added: "I felt bad because I was leaving him for so long and we spend every single day together.

“I was like, ‘No communication with you. You don't know what I'm doing. I can't call you and be like, Oh my gosh, this is what happened.’ I was shook by it, and I think he was shook by it, but also, I know that he was supporting me from back home."

And following their reunion once filming was over, Morgan admitted that she and her husband do want to start a family "at some point" in the future.

She said: We obviously want to have a family.

"It's not 100 percent in the works right now, but at some point, yes, we want to start a family together and just continue to love each other and live life."