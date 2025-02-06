Chelsea Handler has an "amazing" new boyfriend.

The 49-year-old comedian confirmed she has a "hot" guy in her life but declined to give any specific details after experiencing public scrutiny in her last relationship with fellow comic Jo Koy.

Speaking on the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast, she said: “I’ve been down that road before with having a public relationship, my last relationship.

“It’s more out of respect for their privacy. I don’t want him to have to be exposed to my world.”

The former 'Chelsea Lately' host did reveal her new man is someone she met "a long time ago" but things only turned romantic between them last year.

She said: “We didn’t really become lovers until about six or seven months ago.

“I invited him to Mallorca on a trip with a group of friends. … I’ve known him for years. I’ve always been attracted to him, but he was not available. I always have wanted someone like him in my life.

“He’s sweet and so caring and completely sees me and understands that I am not available a lot.

"My life is pretty crazy, and he appreciates that. He’s around when I want him to be. He’s great.”

But Chelsea is "not interested" in any long-term commitment such as marriage because she is a "free spirit".

She said: “I go through periods where I have multiple lovers. That’s kind of what I wanted to do when I was a little girl. I wanted to grow up and be a woman that did have multiple lovers.

“I’m not interested in long-term commitments — to work, to people, to anything. I am a free spirit, and I want to remain and soar like an eagle. … I want to soar like an eagle with my heart and legs wide open.”

Chelsea dated rapper 50 Cent back in 2011 and she still thinks of him as a "sweetheart".

She said: "He was beautiful, he was a sweetheart, he was so sweet. A lot of people bring that up, people seem to really like that story. I wonder why.”

“He was a sweetheart. All my friends when I dated him just f****** loved it because he’d come over to our house every night and he’d have a Lamborghini one day and then a yellow Ferrari the next day. Meanwhile, I realised he was borrowing all these cars from different dealerships.”

The 'Candy Shop' hitmaker's love of flash motors even inspired Chelsea to get one of her own.

She said: “I didn’t know you could borrow cars as a celebrity. So, I went and bought a chocolate Bentley and then we broke up.

"There I am stuck with this chocolate Bentley, like a f****** white dumb b**** a****** driving around like I’m some rapper. And I had that Bentley — which was a really nice car, by the way — I had that Bentley for, like, two years.”