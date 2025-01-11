Chelsea Handler would only do another talk show if it was a "perfect set of circumstances".

Chelsea Handler loves the freedom of not being tied to a talk show

The 49-year-old stand-up fronted late-night talk show 'Chelsea Lately' on E! from 2007 to 2014 and talk show 'Chelsea' on Netflix between 2016 and 2017.

But she loves the "freedom" her life offers her since she quit the format and no longer wishes to be "tethered to a studio five nights a week".

Asked if she would do another talk show, she told The Hollywood Reporter magazine: "I'm not interested in being tethered to a studio five nights a week.

"I have too much freedom in my life to go back to that.

"But I love interviewing people.

"I am a good listener, and that's all you really need to be a good interviewer.

"So many talk show hosts have been terrible listeners.

"They ask, 'How is your summer, Chelsea?' while looking over your shoulder and reading a blue card.

"'What? Hello? I'm right here!'"

However, she would be open to a talk show that airs just "once a week".

She added: "I'll never not be curious though, so It would have to be a perfect set of circumstances where it was once a week or specials like Oprah."

Chelsea is returning to the E! network to host the Critics Choice Awards this month for the third time, and quipped that it's like seeing an "ex-lover" after it moved from The CW.

Asked if she feels she can get away with more on E!, she replied: "Not necessarily.

"I'm pretty good with getting away with I need to get away with - wherever I am.

"This one is just especially fun because I'm returning to an ex-lover I broke up with so many years ago."