Chelsea Handler wants 'lots of lovers everywhere'

The 50-year-old comedian has no desire to settle down with one person and has dismissed her friends' concerns about her "dying alone" because she thinks the idea of having a family just to avoid such a fate is "preposterous".

She told The Times newspaper: “My dream is to have lots of lovers everywhere. That’s really the kind of woman I want to be and that’s what excites me more than necessarily one partner for ever...

“I very much want to die alone. I look forward to paying some nurse or drug dealer either to put me down like a horse or help usher me out of this world with a large dose of morphine.

“It seems preposterous to get married or procreate to have someone by my side when I die. I can rent a person to do that.”

However, Chelsea is set to embark on a European stand-up comedy tour and she admitted the idea of finding a husband so she can "get the hell out of" America in the wake of Donald Trump's presidency holds a lot of appeal.

She said: “I’m dying to get the hell out of my country.

“I intend to make sure all of Europe knows how apologetic half of our country is, and I am also hoping to find someone to give me an international marriage licence so that I can spend the next three years in a little bit of peace.

“I would live in London in two seconds.

“I’m not just coming over for my show — I’ll be back for Wimbledon; I’ll be back for Glastonbury. I’m doing a lot of London. Summertime in London is where I have some of my best affairs.”

Now she is in her 50s, Chelsea feels she has "won" to have avoided marriage and children so far into her life.

She said: "I feel like I got through the tunnel, the 20-40 age range where I could have gotten married or I could have had children. There were a couple of proposals; a couple of thoughts of maybe I should have a kid.

"But I got out of that without doing it. Being 50 now, I feel like I’ve come out the other side. I won, I did it and I’m free now.”