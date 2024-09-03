Cher is in talks to perform at Glastonbury.

Cher could perform at the world-famous festival

The 78-year-old pop icon has held "meaningful discussions" with the festival organisers about playing the coveted legend's slot at Glastonbury in 2025.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "Cher is practically the legend of all pop music legends. She would be incredible.

"It’s been a long time coming but she is finally in meaningful talks with Glastonbury about playing the legend’s slot."

Cher hasn't toured the UK since 2019 and while a full tour "doesn’t interest her anymore", she's open to the idea of performing at Glastonbury.

The insider added: "Everything is very much in the planning stages but Cher is hoping to play a handful of shows in the UK next year and Glastonbury could be one of them. The idea of a full scale tour just doesn’t interest her anymore."

Cher previously admitted to being surprised by her own longevity.

The chart-topping pop icon - who released her debut solo album, 'All I Really Want to Do', in 1965 - revealed that she never imagined that she'd still be working at her age.

She told the Guardian newspaper: "I never thought about getting this old and still having a job!"

Despite this, Cher doesn't have any plans to quit the music business anytime soon.

She said: "Barbra Streisand once asked me, ‘Why are you still working?’ And I said, ‘Because some day I won’t be able to.’ So, for as long as I can work, I will."

Cher first rose to fame alongside her ex-husband Sonny Bono - but she's admitted that they were a "bizarre combination".

She explained: "I was a terrible singer at first and Sonny was a frightening singer. But he was a good songwriter."