Cher was "exhausted" by writing her memoir.

Cher has explored her life and career in a new memoir

The 78-year-old pop icon has explored her life and career in the first volume of a two-part tome simply titled 'Cher' but admitted that the whole process of combing over several decades "took it out" of her although she is aware that she "can't change" the past.

She told The New York Times: "This book has exhausted me. It took a lot out of me. Too much life. Lived too long.

"People can say what they want. It’s who I am. I am who I am. I can’t change it."

The 'Believe' songstress shot to fame alongside her then-husband Sonny Bono - with whom she has 55-year-old son Chaz - as part of a duo in the late 1960s but the pair had a tumultuous relationship that ended in divorce in 1975.

During their time together, Sonny arranged their finances so that Cher became his employee and she was initially unaware of this but she just wishes to this day she could ask her late husband - who died in 1998 in a skiing accident at the age of 62 - why he had done that in the first place.

She said: "He took all my money just thought, We’re husband and wife. Half the things are his, half the things are mine. It didn’t occur to me that there was another way.

"To this day, I wish to God I could just ask, ‘Son, at what point, during what day, did you go, ‘Yeah, you know what? I’m going to take her money.’"

The 'I Got You Babe' singer then married Gregg Allman that same year, and they had Elijah, 48, together but divorced in 1979 and she has been dating music executive Alexander 'AE' Edwards, 38, since November 2022.