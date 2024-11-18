Cher initially felt "afraid" to write her memoir.

Cher was afraid to write her memoir

The 78-year-old icon is set to release her honest tell-all book - 'Cher: The Memoir: Part One' - this month, but Cher was initially hesitant to share personal stories about her childhood and her turbulent relationship with ex-husband Sonny Bono.

She told Entertainment Weekly: "These are stories that happened, and even though some of them are rough, how do you tell your story without telling your story?

"I was afraid to do it in the beginning. But once I made the decision to do it, I just made the decision."

The 'Turn Back Time' hitmaker found dwelling on the "bad" parts of her life to be an "exasperating and tiring" experience.

But ultimately Cher found the necessary strength to recall all of the ups and downs she's been through in her life.

The chart-topping pop star said: "Sometimes I would just say: 'You guys, I just can't do this anymore. I will be so glad when this is over.'

"Because sometimes when we were in the bad part, the bad part weighed so heavily. Now it's over, and it's not a part of me.

"While I was talking about it, it was just exasperating and tiring. I just kept thinking: 'I don't want to keep doing this.'

"Then, there'd be something really funny, and I would go: 'Okay, I can do this.' But it's not an easy thing."

Cher never previously envisaged sharing her story with the world.

The singer's mom always encouraged Cher to keep her personal life to herself - but she ultimately felt it was the right time to open up.

The 'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again' actress said: "It just was the time.

"My mom always said: 'What belongs to you comes to you.'"