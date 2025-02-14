Cheryl Burke is tired of dating.

Cheryl Burke has opened up about dating again

The former 'Dancing with the Stars' professional divorced her actor husband Matthew Lawrence in February 2022 after three years of marriage, and she has now declared she will not be back on the dating scene any time soon because she's very happy being single.

She told Jennie Garth, Jana Kramer, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes on their iHeart radio 'I Do, Part 2' podcast: "I'm not dating and I'm choosing not to date.

"Like forget the marriage, how about just meeting somebody?

"I'm like I am perfectly content in this home with these four walls. I never have to leave."

The 40-year-old TV personality admitted it has always been hard for her to go out on dates because of she is "naturally introverted".

Cheryl added: "It's always been weird for me to like date and just to meet people, especially in the business that I am in, but even before this business, it wasn't that, it was just that I'm naturally introverted, right?"

Cheryl split from Matthew back in 2008 after they had dated for a year, but they got back together almost a decade later and got married - and she's admitted the revived relationship with her ex felt more "comfortable" than dating a stranger.

She explained: "So when I feel comfortable around somebody, you know, and if let's say we break up, which I did with my ex-[husband] at that time after dating for a year back in 2006 or seven, and then we reunited and it just felt comfortable.

"It was just like, OK, we don't have to do the who like, it's a small talk that just gets me."

It comes after Cheryl previously admitted she would be open to dating again if the right man came along.

She told E! News: "Yes if the right guy comes along so be it but I am not searching. I'm not on a dating app, let's put it that way."

Cheryl went on to add that her requirements of a new man are different now because she "changed" after the split.

She added: "As I've changed the characteristics of somebody I'd be interested in has changed. It's about somebody who wants to grow and evolve because without it life can be very stagnant and I'm not about to live that again."