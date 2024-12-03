Cheryl Burke was "shockingly surprised" she enjoyed dancing with "spoiled brats" Rob Kardashian and Jack Osbourne the most on 'Dancing with the Stars'.

Cheryl Burke and Rob Kardashian came second on 'Dancing with the Stars', but she didn't have high hopes for their partnership

The 40-year-old professional dancer joined the long-running dance show in 2006 and departed in 2022 after 26 seasons, and reminiscing about her years on the show, Cheryl admitted she didn’t have high hopes for the reclusive member of the Kardashian family, 37, and the 39-year-old son of heavy metal legend Ozzy and music manager Sharon Osbourne, whom she was partnered with in 2011 and 2013, respectively.

Speaking on the ‘Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans’ podcast, she said: “I’ve done 20-something seasons, and I’ve had quite a lot of partners.

"Though I danced with Emmitt Smith twice, I have to say, actually, I had the most fun … I was shockingly surprised, I guess. I didn’t expect to have such a great season like I did with Jack Osbourne and Rob Kardashian.”

Kris Jenner and her late husband Robert Kardashian's son Rob came close to lifting the mirrorball trophy, placing second, while the ‘Osbournes’ star finished in third place.

Cheryl confessed she was wrong to judge them based off their “reputations” and that she bonded so well with them both.

She added: “When my expectations going in aren't very high, and it's shocking at the end how far we got. Their reputations, my judgment of these two people, Jack and Rob, they were, in a way, spoiled brats when I witnessed them on MTV, and witnessed Rob on The Kardashians when he was younger. But these two men, they're totally not what you would expect... I just love the fact that we got along, and they didn't take themselves too seriously."

The podcaster says the fact the pair were used to being in front of the camera meant they didn’t act up.

She added: “They are just who they are because cameras don't faze them... The fact that people were betting against us, and we made it to the finals is pretty spectacular. Both of those partnerships are memories that I will take with me and cherish forever."