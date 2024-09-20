Cheryl Burke says being celibate for three years has taught her "self-respect and self-worth" after years of being a "serial dater".

Cheryl Burke says being celibate for three years has taught her 'self-respect'

The former 'Dancing with the Stars' professional's marriage to 'Mrs. Doubtfire' actor Matthew Lawrence, 44, ended three years ago, and since then she has embraced being single and is "proud" of her celibacy.

She told Us Weekly: “I’ve definitely built a lot more self-love and self-respect and self-worth. I was a serial dater, so I never was ever, ever single. The thought of living alone or being alone was just not an option. It was just never going to happen in my world.

“I love that I’ve grown so much and that I’m doing it consciously and with an intention.”

The 40-year-old star says lots of people she's encountered cannot get their head around her being "proud" to be single.

She said: “They’re just like, ‘What?’

“As if I’m speaking a different language completely. Which is so interesting. There is a little bit of, initially I’m thinking, ‘Oh, wait, should I be like?’ But no! Why? I am on that Mya train. Go, Mya.”

She added: “I’ll never forget being interviewed by somebody recently and they’re like, ‘Well, you seem really proud to be single,’ as if it was not like, ‘Are you sure you’re proud?’

“It’s interesting.”

Cheryl is in "no rush" to meet someone and doubts she will ever seek out a suitor on a dating app.

She said: “Never say never, but I have no plans of joining a dating app, and nor do I ever think or see myself looking.

“Even though I need to be better at leaving my house, I still live like a hermit sometimes, but I think it will happen when it happens. When my energy shifts, then I know if it does happen, I’m ready. I’m not in a rush.”

Cheryl previously confessed she fell for several of her partners on 'Dancing with the Stars' over the years, but the romances were just based on "lust".

Speaking on her 'Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans' podcast, she said: "It’s not love, right?.

"It is in that moment. Then you’re like, ‘Wait a second, how is this person, like in the real world?'"

The dancer previously revealed she had three "showmances" during her 26 seasons on the show and admitted one involved former pro football player Chad Johnson.

During an appearance on the 'Amy and T.J.' podcast, Cheryl admitted: "One of them basically professed his love to me on 'Ellen DeGeneres'."

Despite this, the TV star has remained tight-lipped about the identity of the other people she was involved with during her spell on the programme.

As for Matthew, he is now dating TLC star Rozonda 'Chilli' Thomas, 53.