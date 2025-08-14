Cheryl Hines doesn’t see “any point” trying to publicly explain her husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s sexting scandal.

The 59-year-old Curb Your Enthusiasm star spoke about her marriage to the politician, 71, in the wake of reports that he had engaged in a sext-based relationship with journalist Olivia Nuzzi, 31, during his transition to MAGA politics.

She told The Wall Street Journal about the story: “I don’t think there’s any point to going through every rumour and headline to try to defend or explain it.”

Olivia was placed on leave by New York magazine on 19 September, 2024, after the publication said she had “engaged in a personal relationship with a former subject relevant to the 2024 campaign,” widely reported to be Robert.

Cheryl indicated that the scandal, though public, has not derailed their marriage.

She added: “Bobby and I talk about everything, so that’s how we move through everything, and we’re really good friends, and we trust each other.”

The actress also noted that her upcoming memoir, Unscripted, will present their relationship in a positive light.

She said about the book’s contents on their relationship: “One would deduce that we love each other and are still married and whatever we’ve been through is behind us.”

Cheryl has faced criticism for standing by her husband after he left the Democratic Party, ran for president as an independent, and aligned with President Donald Trump, while also becoming a prominent anti-vaxxer.

She said she was surprised by the intensity of the public reaction, adding: “At first, you’re thinking, ‘Wow. Why are they so angry or disappointed?’

“Some people can’t even, I don’t know, they can’t even talk about it. It’s really rather strange, actually.”

Cheryl has previously called out her husband for controversial statements, including a January 2022 remark comparing vaccine mandates to the restrictions faced by Holocaust victim Anne Frank, which she deemed “reprehensible and insensitive”.

Robert has also commented on public scrutiny, saying: “There is no end, and if you get caught into responding to it then it drags you into low vibrations, and the trick is to try to stay in the high vibrations.” Cheryl added she now supports her husband’s initiative to “Make America Healthy Again” through his role with Trump.

She said: “Something like that doesn’t worry me or scare me.

“I feel very connected to MAHA.”