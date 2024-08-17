Cheryl Tweedy over the moon about Nicola Roberts' engagement

Cheryl Tweedy is over the moon about Nicola Roberts' engagement.

Nicola, 38, recently got engaged to businessman and semi-professional soccer player Mitch Hahn, two years after they started dating, and Nicola's Girls Aloud bandmate Cheryl, 41, is thrilled that Nicola has found love.

A source told Closer magazine: "Cheryl's over the moon for Nicola. It means the world to her to see her best friend happy, especially after she has had so much heartache in the past. She adores Mitch and knows how long Nicola has waited for this.

"She can't wait for all the wedding planning, the bridesmaid dress shopping, everything! It's going to be such a magical chapter of their lives and she can't wait to celebrate."

Cheryl - who was previously married twice and has son Bear with ex-boyfriend Liam Payne - approves of Mitch and is happy Nicola has found someone special, after going through a traumatic break-up from Carl Davies, who was convicted of stalking her in 2022.

The insider said: "Like Cheryl, she's been through her fair share of heartache over the years and Cheryl is so happy to watch Nicola finally be in a relationship with a man who not only loves and adores her but makes her feel like the most beautiful woman in the world.

Meanwhile, Nicola previously admitted that she's "so happy" after overcoming past relationship troubles.

The pop star - who joined Girls Aloud in the early 2000s - told the Guardian newspaper: "I have been too unhappy and I am now so happy - I will never let anything disrupt that. So unless you are continuing with me in this happy, peaceful state, you’re not getting near me."

Nicola was single at the time - but she admitted to being open to finding love.

Speaking in 2020, the singer shared: "I don’t like the feeling of being unhappy.

"I don’t like the feeling of being unsure about myself, or uncertain with where something’s going - I would rather turn away. I just can’t feel like that ever again. It’s just horrible."

She is believed to have started dating Mitch in 2022 and he proposed during a recent holiday in the south of France.