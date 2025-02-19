Chester Bennington's child Draven has come out as transgender and hopes trolls "step on a Lego".

The 22-year-old child of the late Linkin Park frontman - who tragically took his own life aged 41 in 2017 - has been trying to be someone she "wasn't on the inside".

She wrote on Instagram: "For a long time, I tried to be someone, someone I truly wasn’t on the inside.

"Ignoring it worked for a while, but continuously coming to the crossroads of being happy or being complacent was one I couldn’t keep crossing.

“In August of last year, I decided to take the path of happiness and being true to myself.

"I came out as transgender and started hormone replacement therapy, and it has been the best decision I've ever made in my life."

Draven - who has clarified she is now using she/her pronouns but will be keeping the same name, as it's "pretty androgynous" - thanked her family and friends for being so supportive and respectful, including her mother Samantha, who was married to the 'In The End' legend from 1996 to 2005.

She continued: "I do have to say say I am very blessed to be able to do this, as well as having such supportive family and friends.

"I love each and every one of you who have shown me nothing but love and respect and see me for who I truly am.

"Especially Mom, you've always unconditionally loved me. I'm so blessed to be your child! I love you to the moon and back."

On Monday (17.02.25), Draven addressed the "bigots" in a blunt statement.

She wrote: "I hope you learn the valuable lessons of love. Until then I wish every time you turn off the lights and walk to bed that you step on a Lego.

“It’s clear that you are filled with ignorance and hatred and I hope one day you find your way out.

"You can try all you want to tear us down but we will just stand up taller and more proud! If me living my best life makes you mad, I hope it gets under your skin… actually I LOVE that it gets under your skin!”

However, she also thanked her followers for "showing me so much love and support".

She said: "To my trans brothers, sisters and anyone who need to hear this, You are not alone! You are valid! You deserve to be seen, heard, loved and respected!

"Be yourself unapologetically, be proud of who you are! I know everything going on is very scary but with love and support we will get through this just as our elders did!

"Being true to ourselves is one of the most powerful things we can do! Most importantly love yourself, take care and stay safe!”