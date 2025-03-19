Chet Hanks will never take his parents' support "for granted".

The 34-year-old star is the son of Hollywood legends Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson and admitted that after making the decision to go sober over three years ago that he is "really grateful" for the way they have stood by him through everything.

Speaking on 'The Drew Barrymore Show', he said: "I'm one hundred percent sober. [My parents] have been there through thick and thin. They've always been super supportive of me.

"And I don't take it for granted. I'm really, really grateful for both my parents. I'm at the age where I'm just really grateful for them. I really cherish the time that I have spent with them.

"They've stuck with me through thick and thin, and I really am so grateful for where I'm at. Where we're all at, the things I've got going in my life. All the beautiful people in my life. My relationships. My loved ones."

Chet is now starring in the Netflix series 'Running Point' alongside Kate Hudson and Brenda Song, and admitted that his parents had a really positive reaction to his performance.

He said: "They liked it a lot. We binged it together, which was fun, because had already seen in, but I watched it again with them to see their reaction, and it was great."

Chet recently admitted that after his older brother Colin found fame through his role in 'Fargo', he was aware that fame was something that would come his way "at some point" in his life.

He told Bustle: "My dad’s an actor. My older brother’s an actor. My mom. This was the family business so I [knew] that was something I would go into at some point."