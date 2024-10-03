Chloe Bailey has praised Beyonce for being an "amazing" mentor.

Chloe Bailey covers Glamour - photo by Myles Loftin

The 26-year-old singer-and-actress was just five years old when she first met her idol when they appeared together in 'The Fighting Temptations', but her career took off in 2013 when her and youngster sister Halle Bailey's cover of 'Pretty Hurts' went viral and the 'Crazy in Love' hitmaker shared it to her own social media channels.

Beyonce then signed Chloe and Halle to her own record label and has been a huge source of support to them both every since.

Speaking to Glamour magazine's Women of the Year issue, for which she received the Musician award, Chloe said: "She was on set for a car commercial, and she was so kind to us. She looked like a floating angel, and she was just really, really great...

“She has been such an amazing person to have in our corner. She gave us the best example: everything she is, is how my sister and I would want to be in our careers – not just in terms of her talent and success, but also in how she treats people with respect and uses her platform to highlight important issues like Black Lives Matter.

“She calls us her little aliens. She said we’d have to let the world catch up to us, because we’re so ahead of the curve, they’d never get it at first. She wanted us to believe in ourselves.”

But Chloe and Halle almost never got their big break because their parents were initially "totally against" them sharing their singing videos on YouTube.

The 'Swarm' actress said of their 'Pretty Hurts' video: “It was a time when young singers were doing covers and posting them online, and we were huge Beyoncé fans.

“We recorded it in the basement of our home and begged our parents to let us post it – they were totally against it at first, although I’m not sure why, but they finally let us upload it. We never took it too seriously, because it was a one-in-a-million chance.”

Chloe feels she "manifested" Beyonce's support.

She recalled: "We got an email from her company, Parkwood Entertainment, asking for permission to post it on her socials. Then they shared that Beyoncé wanted to sign us to her label.

"And we were ecstatic, especially me. I was such a huge Beyoncé fan, I feel like I manifested it.

"I would always tell Halle, ‘We're going to be the first group she signs to Parkwood’. It's crazy to think that my dream came true.”

Read the full interview with Chloe - who was photographed for the Glamour cover by Myles Loftin at Giant Artists - online now at https://www.glamourmagazine.co.uk/article/chloe-bailey-interview-2024-glamour-women-of-the-year-awards