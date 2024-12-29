Chloe Bailey feels like she's still "18 internally".

Chloe Bailey has revealed her plans for 2025

The 26-year-old star has confessed to previously taking life too seriously - but Chloe now wants to focus on her "happiness" instead.

Chloe told PEOPLE: "I'm 26, next year I'll be 27, but I still feel like I am 18 internally. And I feel like the younger part of my years, I took life so seriously, and now I'm at a time when I really want to focus on my happiness while I work really hard towards my goals."

Chloe is feeling particularly excited about what's in store in 2025.

She shared: "I've been more inspired than ever.

"I have a lot of exciting things coming up, so I'm just giving my all into those."

The music star explained that she plans to dip into her "producer bag" in the next 12 months.

She said: "In terms of production and drums and synths, it's like my mind has opened up to a whole new world [after] experiencing different cultures and things like that.

"So I'm really excited about getting back into my producer bag pretty deep."

Meanwhile, Chloe recently admitted that she's stopped taking life "so seriously" after becoming an auntie.

The singer - who is the sister of music star Halle Bailey - admits that her entire approach to life has been transformed since the birth of her nephew, Halo, in December 2023.

Chloe told PEOPLE: "I have to give credit to Halo, because I feel like he's helping me tap into my rich auntie era.

"I definitely feel like I'm allowing myself to feel more of a boss and not take everything so seriously, and I have to give credit to him."