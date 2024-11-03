Chloe Grace Moretz has come out as a "gay woman".

Chloe Grace Moretz has come out as gay

The 27-year-old actress has endorsed Kamala Harris for president and in a social media post about why she cast her vote for the Democrat, she explained she felt the current vice president was the best person to protect the rights of females and members of the LGBTQ+ community.

Sharing a photo of a voting sticker in red, white and blue which had the words "I voted early 2024" written on it, Chloe posted on Instagram: "I voted early and I voted for Kamala Harris. There is so much on the line this election.

"I believe the government has no right over my body as a woman, and that the decisions over my body should come ONLY from myself and my doctor. Kamala Harris will protect that for us.

"I believe in the need for legal protections that protects the LGBTQ+ community as a gay woman," she wrote. "We need protections in this country and to have access to the care we need and deserve."

The 'Kick-Ass' star then urged her millions of followers to cast their votes as soon as possible.

She concluded: "SO… Are you voting early? Let’s get a plan together to get to your polling place with your friends! Go to IWillVote.com to figure out the best plan for you."

While this is the first time Chloe has publicly referred to her sexuality, it may not come as a surprise to fans as People magazine reported she has been romantically linked with Kate Harrison since 2018, when they were seen sharing a kiss at Nobu in California.

They have appeared on each other's Instagram pages numerous times, must recently after they had attended a friend's wedding together in September.

Earlier this year, the pair were seen sporting jewellery on their left ring fingers while visiting Disneyland in matching denim outfits.