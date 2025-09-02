Chloe Grace Moretz and Kate Harrison stuck to tradition before their wedding day.

Chloe Grace Moretz has opened up about her wedding preparations

The 28-year-old actress secretly married the 34-year-old model and photographer over the weekend, and the Carrie star has revealed how they stayed apart for their separate dress fittings with Louis Vuitton to make sure they didn't see each other in their gowns until the big day.

She told Vogue magazine: "We’re doing all of this separately.

"When we got engaged, I knew immediately that I wanted to reach out to Nicolas [Ghesquière] and Louis Vuitton [to] see if he would be interested in making my wedding dress, and got a very overwhelmingly excited response from Nicolas that not only would he be willing to make my wedding dress but he also wanted to include Kate in that — and to make both of wedding dresses and our after-party looks.

"To include my fiancé and my partner in that, it just speaks very highly to Nicolas’s character, the community that he’s created at LV — it just feels really monumental in a way.”

Meanwhile, Chloe and Kate - who announced their engagement on January 1, 2025 - would love for their engagement rings to become "future family heirlooms".

Chloe said: "I had worked with Elizabeth Potts at Moon Stone for years, resetting vintage jewelry, into new custom settings, and that’s what I knew I wanted to do with our rings.

“Both of our diamonds are Victorian diamonds, and we wanted to reset them in a Victorian sense.

"I was excited to do something like that, that felt like it could become our future family heirloom.”

The loved up couple have been together since 2018, and news of their wedding was revealed by Vogue in a video of Chloe on her wedding day.

She also shared their post on her Instagram page, which read: “Chloë Grace Moretz and @thekateharrisonare married!

"While the couple have kept their relationship largely private, they confirmed their engagement in January and tied the knot over Labor Day weekend."