Chris Brown is facing resurfaced allegations he drugged and raped a woman during a boat party.

The rapper, 35, was accused in a lawsuit demanding $20 million in compensation by a woman identified only as Jane Doe he drugged and raped her on a yacht in December 2020 outside the Miami mansion of 54-year-old Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs – who is currently jailed ahead of his trial on sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

Her claims have now resurfaced in a new Investigation Discovery documentary called ‘Chris Brown: A History of Violence’.

Page Six reported a preview of the documentary showed she did not appear to accused Combs of committing any alleged sexual misconduct at that time.

Jane Doe’s attorney Ariel Mitchell-Kidd, who recently represented one of Combs’ accusers, told Page Six Diddy was “on the yacht” at the time of Chris’ alleged assault.

She first filed her lawsuit in January 2022, and an insider told Page Six at the time even though the yacht on which she was allegedly assaulted was docked outside of Combs’ property, the now-disgraced mogul did not own the boat.

A separate source told Page Six: “These allegations have nothing to do with Diddy at all and have not alleged any wrongdoing against him.”

Jane Doe says in the Chris Brown documentary, which is set to premiere on Investigation Discovery on Sunday (27.10.24) she had been honest about her claims against Chris – adding she wanted to come forward again to “shed light on what really happened”.

She said Chris gave her alcohol on the yacht, adding: “I don’t remember if I saw him pour it, but I just drank it and he just hands me another drink.

“As I’m standing there, I did start to feel kind tired and my body was feeling a little heavy.”

The accuser alleged Chris took her to a bedroom on the boat, where he allegedly proceeded to sprawl out on the bed and get “on top” of her.

She said about he allegedly had sex with her against her will: “I couldn’t move and I said ‘No’… I didn’t want it and he’s kissing me from stopping me from talking … I was so disgusted.”

Chris denied any wrongdoing when Jane Doe’s suit was first filed and leaked text messages that Doe sent him in an attempt to clear his name.

In August 2022, her suit was dismissed “without prejudice” due to “lack of representation” after her lawyer withdrew from the case, NBC reported.