Chris Brown has sued Warner Bros for a whopping $500 million over the sexual assault allegations made in the docuseries 'Chris Brown: A History of Violence'.

The 35-year-old singer has filed a lawsuit accusing the producers and media companies behind the Investigation Discovery series of “libel and intentional infliction of emotional distress through defamatory claims made against him in A History of Violence.”

Allegations he drugged and raped a woman, known only as Jane Doe, at a boat party on a yacht alleged to be owned by jailed rapper Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs – who is set to go on trial for sex trafficking and racketeering - in 2020 were brought up in the series.

Chris says Jane Doe’s claims were “discredited over and over” and claimed she was “a perpetrator of intimate partner violence and aggressor herself.”

Chris denied any wrongdoing when Jane Doe’s suit was first filed and leaked text messages that Doe sent him in an attempt to clear his name.

In August 2022, her suit was dismissed “without prejudice” due to “lack of representation” after her lawyer withdrew from the case.

The suit continued: “To put it simply, this case is about the media putting their own profits over the truth.

“Since the beginning of October of 2024, Ample LLC and Warner Brothers were put on notice that they were promoting and publishing false information in their pursuit of likes, clicks, downloads and dollars and to the detriment of Chris Brown. Ultimately, on October 27, 2024, they aired ‘Chris Brown: A History of Violence’ (the ‘Documentary’), knowing that it was full of lies and deception and violating basic journalist principles.”

The document adds that Chris has been painted as a “serial rapist and sexual abuser”, despite never being found guilty of “any sex related crime”.

It went on: “They did so after being provided proof that their information was false, and their storytelling ‘Jane Doe’ had not only been discredited over and over but was in fact a perpetrator of intimate partner violence and aggressor herself.

“Mr. Brown has never been found guilty of any sex related crime (rape, sexual battery, sexual assault, etc.) but this documentary states in every available fashion that he is a serial rapist and sexual abuser.”

Chris pleaded guilty to physically assaulting his ex-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009, but the lawsuit notes that he has learned from his past mistakes, as “publicly acknowledged and addressed by him” in his 2017 documentary, ‘Chris Brown: Welcome To My Life.’

If it's awarded, the 'Loyal' hitmaker is reportedly planning to donate some of the $500 million damages to sex abuse victims.