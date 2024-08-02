Chris Evans' life is "exponentially better" with his dog.

Chris Evans and his dog Dodger (c X)

The 43-year-old actor - who is married to Alba Baptiste - is devoted to his pooch Dodger and his canine companion can always make him feel happy, so he'll never regret the "profound experience" of taking on a rescue pet.

He gushed to 'Entertainment Tonight': "My life is exponentially better with Dodger. He is an incredibly special dog, and I don't think it's possible to stay in a bad mood when he's around.

"[Adopting him] was one of the most profound experiences I've ever had. It was incredibly kismet. I knew right away the second I saw him that he was coming home with me. Moving forward, I'll only rescue dogs. That's the new approach from now on."

Although Dodger is now 10 years old, the 'Ghosted' actor is delighted the dog hasn't started slowing down and can continue to join him in an active lifestyle.

He said: ""It's a lot of love, and a lot of exercise. Dodger leads a very active lifestyle. ... He is a big part of the cardio. You know, he loves going on big hikes and rollerblading.

"Even though he's 10 years old, he hasn't lost a step! I keep waiting for his battery to start to dwindle a bit, but our hikes are over an hour every day."

Despite his own buff physique, the 'Captain America: The First Avenger' star admitted he doesn't eat particularly healthy when he isn't working, and Dodger probably has a better diet.

He said: "If the film I'm working on requires a certain level of fitness, then the diet will reflect that, but otherwise, it's junk food.

"[My diet] is probably not as good as what's in [pet food] Jinx."