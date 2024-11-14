Chris Evans plans to divide his time between the US and Portugal over the Christmas holidays.

Chris Evans will spend Christmas Day in the US

The 43-year-old actor married Portuguese actress Alba Baptista in 2023, and Chris has revealed how they plan to celebrate Christmas this year.

The movie star - who was born in Boston, Massachusetts - told PEOPLE: "So far we've only had one Christmas. This will be our second Christmas together as a married couple, so we're going to have to do the pinball.

"As much as I love Christmas in Massachusetts with snow, she has her own traditions in Portugal. We're going to start doing the pinballing back and forth."

Chris and Alba, 27, are both busy with their own work commitments over the coming weeks. But the loved-up couple intend to spend Christmas Day in Chris' home state of Massachusetts.

He shared: "We have a very busy schedule going on. She's about to start something in January. I'm doing something right now in Greece. So just the amount of travel that we have, we're doing one more here in Massachusetts and then we'll start over there [in Portugal]."

Chris has previously spoken about his ambition to become a dad one day, and he hopes that his future children will follow some of his Christmas traditions.

He said: "I hope that my kids will enjoy each other's company as much as me and my siblings did. We wanted to spend every second of Christmas Eve together right up until you fall asleep."

Earlier this week, Chris reiterated that he wants to become a dad.

The Hollywood star told PEOPLE: "That's absolutely something I want.

"Wife, kids, building a family. When you read about most of the best artists, whether it's actors, painters, writers, most of them [admit] it wasn't the work they made [that they are most proud of], it was about the relationships, the families they created, the love they found, the love they shared."