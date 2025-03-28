Chris Hemsworth "can never be" friends with Billie Eilish.

Chris Hemsworth regrets getting a photo with Billie Eilish

The 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' actor - who has India, 12, and 11-year-old twins Sasha and Tristan with wife Elsa Pataky - thought his kids would be impressed when he got his photo taken with the 'Bad Guy' hitmaker at the 2024 Academy Awards, but he instantly regreted posing for the picture because he felt it changed his relationship with Billie.

Speaking on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert', he said: "I got a photograph with Billie Eilish at the Oscars.

“I remember thinking 'Ah, don't do it, don't do it.'

"I was like 'No, my kids are going to love this.'

"The moment I took it, I was like 'I went from work colleague to now like a fan.'"

"We will never be friends, never be best friends."

The 'Thor' star previously admitted he had broken strict rules about the Met Gala by taking "heaps of selfies", despite the no photography or social media guidelines in place for the event.

He told E! News: "Selfies everywhere. A lot of selfies in my phone. Like, 'When did I take that? Let's delete that one.'"

But Chris, 41, admitted he and Elsa couldn't resist taking photos at the 2024 fashion extravaganza - of which they were co-chairs - because it was such a "new and exciting" experience for them.

He said: "My wife and I, we live in Australia. So any sort of big awards show, we haven't become jaded because it's still new and exciting.

"And this in particular, eclectic group of people, different than the normal crowd of, you know, film award shows we've been doing...sports people, musicians, artists, so we had a really fun night."

While Chris doesn't think he can ever be friends with Billie now, he does have a famous pal in Matt Damon and he and his family even go on holiday with the 'Bourne Identity' actor and his wife Luciano Barroso.

Chris previously told GQ magazine: “We became friends around the time I started to work, and I’ve really benefited from watching how he handles himself.

“Matt’s just a normal guy who has the movie-star thing figured out.”

Else has also spoken of how much she values the friendship.

She told People magazine: “Chris has been a big fan of Matt Damon, me too, and then when I met his wife, I’m even more of a fan of his wife.

“They are such amazing people. We have three kids, they have four kids, so we ended up making the same plans because everything we do with our kids, so it’s easier to do things with people that understand you."