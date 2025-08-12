Chris Evans struggled to get to grips with the "very basics" of drumming ahead of his performance with Ed Sheeran.

Chris Hemsworth didn't find drumming easy

The Thor actor joined the Bad Habits hitmaker on stage at a concert in Bucharest, Romania to play Thinking Out Loud in front of 70,000 fans last August for his Limitless: Live Better Now series but footage from the National Geographic series showed mastering the instrument didn't come easily to him.

In a preview clip shared with NME, Chris was shown playing a simple beat and finding it "very, very" difficult.

Drumming teacher Ben Jordan noted: “I’m slowly realising Chris doesn’t have much innate drumming rhythm.

"It’s pretty hard to find something he’s bad at, but I think we’ve found it.”

The 42-year-old actor recently admitted going on stage to perform with Ed was an "out-of-body experience".

Speaking at a Q+A for the show, Chris said: "[It was] very much a kind of out-of-body experience and there's something about being in unison and in time with, not just a band, but a mass group of people.

"And I imagine it was sort of like a universal prayer or whatever, where people get together, and this sort of intention to point towards something positive in the same direction that there would be some interconnected experience.

"And that's what it felt like. I felt like it was kind of beyond me at that point. I was just floating along for the ride."

The Australian actor admitted it was challenging to come up with ideas for the new series after he had been "killed emotionally and physically" by the initial programme Limitless with Chris Hemsworth in 2022.

He said: "The first series almost killed me, emotionally and physically. That was by design.

"We discussed, what, if we're going to do a second season, what could we tackle? What new science is there? What could we expand upon."

Chris discovered during the making of Limitless that he was considerably more likely to suffer from Alzheimer's disease because of his genetics but he is prepared to "embrace death" as he doesn't think it can be cheated.

The Rush star told the BBC: "Suffering comes from denial of our inevitably of death - we all have an expiration death.

"If you were told you had 200 years guaranteed you'd become more complacent and reckless. The idea that life can be taken away at any second is a beautiful reminder to appreciate every moment."