Chris Hemsworth had an "out of body experience" as he performed with Ed Sheeran.

Chris Hemsworth played the drums at an Ed Sheeran concert

The Thor actor joined the Bad Habits hitmaker on stage at a concert in Bucharest, Romania in front of 70,000 fans after learning to play the drums for his National Geographic series Limitless: Live Better Now and recalled how he felt as if he was "floating" during the gig.

Speaking at a Q+A for the show, Chris said: "(It was) very much a kind of out of body experience and there's something about being in unison and in time with, not just a band, but a mass group of people.

"And I imagine it was sort of like a universal prayer or whatever, where people get together, and this sort of intention to point towards something positive in the same direction that there would be some interconnected experience.

"And that's what it felt like. I felt like it was kind of beyond me at that point. I was just floating along for the ride."

Hemsworth admits that it was challenging to come up with ideas for the new series after he had been "killed emotionally and physically" by the initial programme Limitless with Chris Hemsworth in 2022.

The 41-year-old star said: "The first series almost killed me, emotionally and physically. That was by design.

"We discussed, what, if we're going to do a second season, what could we tackle? What new science is there? What could we expand upon."

Chris discovered during the making of Limitless that he was considerably more likely to suffer from Alzheimer's disease because of his genetics but he is prepared to "embrace death" as he doesn't think it can be cheated.

The Rush star told the BBC: "Suffering comes from denial of our inevitably of death - we all have an expiration death.

"If you were told you had 200 years guaranteed you'd become more complacent and reckless. The idea that life can be taken away at any second is a beautiful reminder to appreciate every moment."

Hemsworth hopes that he can educate others about Alzheimer's after learning that he is at significant risk of the disease - which robs sufferers of their memories.

He said: "That warning sign was further motivation to take care of myself.

"It also felt like a great opportunity to offer up education and a better understanding for people navigating it as Alzheimer's is something a lot of people face."