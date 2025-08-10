Chris Hemsworth's perspective on life changed when he learned he had a greater chance of developing Alzheimer's disease.

Chris Hemsworth's outlook has changed in recent years

The 41-year-old actor previously learned that he is, biologically, eight to ten times more likely than other people to develop Alzheimer's, as he carries two copies of the APOE4 gene, and Chris admits that the revelation has changed his life.

Chris - who made the discovery while filming the TV show Limitless: Live Better Now - told Sky News: "It was just kind of this point in my life where up until your 40s, you're kind of gathering data and information and it's all reactionary and then you get to a point where you think, oh some of this sort of identity that I've sort of built doesn't hold true anymore.

"There's some inner sort of protest or inner voice that has a deeper need to understand and there's deeper questions and what is the purpose and the why behind what I'm doing ... and what am I seeking, what am I contributing, as opposed to just what I am collecting."

Meanwhile, Chris previously admitted that his busy work schedule has taken a toll on him.

The actor starred in a host of big-budget films, including eight Marvel blockbusters, in just over 12 years, and Chris admitted that he struggled to cope with the demands.

He told Vanity Fair: "I’d been trying to muscle and beat things into existence for so long, out of obsession and desperation to build this career, and I was just exhausted. I was worried about everything. Nothing was as enjoyable as it once was, or I had imagined it was.

"I was making back-to-back movies and doing the press tours, and I was married and had three young kids, and it was all happening at the same time in a very short window.

"You’re sort of just running on fumes, and then you’re showing up to something with little in the tank and you start to pick things apart: ‘Why am I doing this film?’ ‘Why isn’t this script better?’ ‘Why didn’t that director call me for that,’ or, ‘Why didn’t I get considered for this role?’ ‘Why don’t I get the call-up from Scorsese or Tarantino?’

"I had begun to take it all too serious and too personal."