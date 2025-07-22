Chris Hughes has described JoJo Siwa as the "love of (his) life".

Chris Hughes is in love with JoJo Siwa

The former Love Island contestant and Dance Moms star confirmed they were in a relationship last month after meeting on the British TV show Celebrity Big Brother earlier this year and Chris has described how the pair have a special connection together.

The 32-year-old star told E! News: "She's literally the love of my life, but she's also my best friend. Like, we sit and do nothing together."

Chris explained that the pair only formally had their first date together recently as they prefer to spend time in each other's company instead.

He recalled: "We went up to Malibu and we went for a lovely dinner and it was like a date night. On the way back - it was like an hour drive home - we parked up and we said to each other, 'That was actually our first proper date together.'"

Chris continued: "Yes, we've been to dinners with each other's families and each other's friends and stuff like that. But we've never, ever solely done something just on our own right."

The TV star explained that the experience further solidified the belief that he and Jojo, 22, are the ideal match for each other.

He said: "We spend so much time with each other, just us captivated in this little world in our living room. But we actually went out and it didn't hit us until we got home that that was actually our first proper date. So, it was lovely."

JoJo revealed last month that she had "so many thoughts" about marrying Chris.

Speaking to TMZ, JoJo said: "He is my favourite person in the world... It's beautiful, it kind of radiates. He's my favourite person and I am very grateful and very happy."

The former Nickelodeon star also rubbished suggestions that the pair's romance was merely a "PR stunt".

She told The Guardian newspaper: "Clearly, you’ve never been around us. I won’t ever speak for him, but for me personally, the happiness in my life just radiates off of me right now. Literally yesterday, I was massaging my cheeks; I’ve never [before] been in pain from smiling so much."

However, JoJo does understand why others are intrigued that she and Chris are together.

She said: "People can see our chemistry, and they got to see it develop.

"I think everyone’s just curious, and I can’t blame them."