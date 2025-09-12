Chris Hughes and JoJo Siwa could be “married by Christmas”.

Chris’ father Paul, 68, revealed he and Chris’ mother Val, 73, are thrilled by their son’s relationship with former Dance Moms star JoJo, 22 and they hope to hear wedding bells for the couple in the near future.

He told Daily Mail: “JoJo is a lovely down to earth girl and she and Chris just hit it off from the moment they met on Celebrity Big Brother in April.

“It wouldn’t surprise us if they got married before Christmas, we’ve got St Mary’s Church just over the lane from us which would be perfect.

“Chris brought JoJo to meet us more or less as soon as they finished the show and she’s come to stay at the weekends a few times since then.

“Even though they live together on the outskirts of London, they like to come home here and relax.”

Chris, 32 and JoJo met while co-starring on Celebrity Big Brother earlier this year and their relationship quickly took off once they left the show.

And, JoJo’s family are just as fond of Chris; he was recently asked to be a groomsman at her brother Jayden’s wedding.

Speaking about her parents Tom and Jessalynn, Chris previously told Fabulous magazine: “I’ve never felt more comfortable with people. We were like one big happy family.

“Last time they were in London, I messaged the family group chat, saying, ‘Tom do you want to go to the spa with me?’ So we did that, then we had a few beers and played Nintendo together.”