Chris Hughes was "slightly confused" about his feelings for JoJo Siwa when he left the Celebrity Big Brother house.

The 32-year-old star grew close to the Karma singer when they took part in the reality show but they didn't get romantically involved until after the programme ended, and Chris has admitted he didn't realise he wanted a relationship with JoJo until he flew out to Mexico City and then onto Orlando, Florida, to surprise her for her birthday.

He told The Sun: “I went to Florida thinking ‘I really like this person’, but I was slightly confused about the feelings. I had already written her birthday card before I flew over. I took all these presents over for her. They were fun and sentimental gifts rather than anything of monetary value.

“But the night before her birthday, I realised my feelings had changed. I told her: ‘I’ve got to go do something. I’ll be back in half an hour.’

“I went to the hotel reception and borrowed a pen and came back up to the room.

“I took the card and opened it because I had to redo it. I sat in the toilet on my own and I rewrote the card. I knew my feelings had changed, and there was so much more that I needed to say than what I originally put in the birthday card. I wasn’t confused anymore, and I knew what my heart was saying, and I wanted to tell her.”

Chris was "so nervous" about flying out to see JoJo but knew he had made the right decision.

He reflected: "We just wanted to be there for each other in the house. I adored the ground she walked on and the way she handled herself. How can you not love her? But it was as a friend.

“Then, towards the end of the show, I was confused about my feelings for her. And you don’t know what it’s going to be like on the outside. I was saying to myself, ‘Come on, Chris, pull yourself together.’

“We were just friends at that stage, but we were talking all the time. I was missing her, and I felt like I needed to see her, so I flew to Mexico City to surprise her.

"I was so nervous, even though I’d lived with her for three weeks. Then we ended up going to Orlando and I met her family – it was the best three days of my life.

"From the minute I woke up until I went to bed, I was just so happy. It was at that moment something fully ignited inside me.

"I went: ‘God, I really like this person’, and I knew she reciprocated it.”

The former Love Island star is in constant contact with JoJo - who ended her relationship with Kath Ebbs after leaving the CBB house - but he loves nothing more than writing letters to her.

He gushed: “I like writing her letters. I don’t do it every day. But when we are apart and I miss her, I write to her. I like writing, and I like to see my handwriting. I like sitting there. It gives me something to do. So when I'm at home alone, I'll get my little pad out.”