Chrishell Stause is now a star on Netflix hit Selling Sunset but was homeless in her youth

The 43-year-old reality star - who is best known for her appearances on the Netflix hit series 'Selling Sunset' -as she shared images of herself on a luxury island with her partner G Flip and friend Chris Appleton, admitted that because she had experienced homelessness in her youth.

She wrote on Instagram: "If someone showed this to my 12 yr old self washing her hair in the river who wasn’t sure when she would get to have a place to call home again, I am not sure I could have believed."

G Flip - who married Chrishell in 2023 - raced to the comments section to heap praise on her wife, and teased that she would see her "soon" amid their trip to the luxury One and Only Kéa island resort in Greece.

She wrote: "So proud of you [heart emoji] cya soon hottie"

Chrishell - who started her career as an actress on the soap opera 'All My Children' - previously explained that things were "super hard" during her youth but now that she has made it as an adult, is "really grateful" for what she has managed to achieve.

She told PageSix: "I was homeless a few times in my life and it was really hard growing up, but now I’m super grateful about everything! I'm still really cheap!"

Chrishell recently teased that she and G Flip do have some plans for a family but that they will only be discussed on the upcoming season of 'Selling Sunset'.

Asked about their plans to start a family, Chrishell told E! News: "You have to tune in to season eight. We actually did give the update.

"But I still have a little bit more peace until the show comes out - I'm gonna enjoy it."