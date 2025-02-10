Chrissy Teigen has brushed off mum-shaming trolls.

Chrissy Teigen has brushed off mum-shaming trolls

The 39-year-old model, who has four children, was hit with hate after posting an image on her Instagram with son Miles, six, daughter Esti, two, and 20-month-old son Wren, of her in a bathtub with the youngsters.

Her post also included mirror selfies and pictures of her eldest daughter, Luna, eight, playing with her siblings at home.

While many fans appreciated the glimpse into her family life, some commenters criticised the bath photo, expressing concerns about the children’s privacy and labelling the image as “weird” and “creepy”.

One user referenced a previous incident, and accused Chrissy of “always (being) in dirty bathwater”.

Chrissy responded to the criticism by hitting back: “It’s a coconut milk bath for sensitive skin but go off!”

It’s far from the first time Teigen has faced backlash over her bath posts.

In June 2024, her crooner husband John Legend, 46, shared a video of her soaking off body makeup in a dark-hued bath, which also drew mixed reactions.

But despite the negative comments, many of Chrissy’s followers came to her defense over the trolling.

One supporter wrote: “Just waiting on the Karens to rip you a new one for doing something every mom has done.”

Another added: “These kids have a better relationship with their parents than any of you mom shaming her. lol.”

Chrissy and John, who married in Italy in September 2013, had their first child, Luna, in April 2016, followed by Miles in May 2018.

After experiencing a pregnancy loss in 2020 at 20 weeks, Teigen gave birth to Esti and welcomed Wren via surrogate, both in 2023.

The model and John have been very open online about their family life, with Chrissy previously discussing her grief following the loss of their son, Jack.

She acknowledged in a Medium essay her “greatest pain” had not become any “easier” after one year.

Both Chrissy and John also have matching tattoos honouring Jack, as well as separate ink tributes to each other and their children.