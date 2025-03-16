Chrissy Teigen is no longer "tethered to the beast" of vaping.

The 39-year-old model revealed earlier this month that she had quit smoking and switched to vaping instead but took to social media on Saturday (15.04.25) evening, where she celebrated that she had gone 14 days without succumbing to the cigarette alternative.

Alongside a tracking app that showed the milestone, she wrote on Instagram: "I know, I know, it’s always something with me, but I’m sooo happy to not be tethered to this f****** beast anymore!"

Chrissy - who is married to 'All Of Me' singer John Legend and has Luna, eight, Miles, six, Esti, two, and 21-month old Wren with him - revealed in early March that she had given up smoking cigarettes as she issued a warning to fans.

She told Access Hollywood: "I'm furiously chewing Nicotine gum. Don’t smoke. Smoking is bad. Stop now if you can.

"I’ve been an on and off smoker for too long. I have stopped for the last time, and I’m very proud of myself. But I’m also extremely on-edge."

The former 'Lip Sync Battle' host also decided to go completely sober in 2021, and on the one-year anniversary of cutting out alcohol, she took to Instagram to admit that she would get "really frustrated" when she looked back on her days of heavy drinking,

She wrote: "Sometimes I get really frustrated looking back on days I should remember way better than I do because of alcohol. Like when I drank cafe patron and fell asleep while an Outback Steakhouse chef taught me (my friends) how to make a bloomin onion at my house. I wish I was awake for that. Wish I remembered really any awards show lol."