Chrissy Teigen launches new wellness podcast

The 38-year-old model - who is also a TV host and cookbook author - is planning to delve into the world of wellness with 'Self-Conscious With Chrissy Teigen' and will be interviewing a series of experts to produce what she promises will be a "game changer" for her adueince.

The podcast will roll out weekly from January (09.01.25) on Audible and Chrissy's first guest is Mel Robbins who is author of 'The Let Them Theory'.

Chrissy said in a statement: “In Self-Conscious, I’m talking to so many people who are masters of very specific fields. Then I get to share all of their collective expertise — it’s the sum of that knowledge that can be a game changer for listeners, as it has been for me.

“All we do is do negative self-talk all day, and I think it’s just this beautiful hour release where we can do something to better ourselves and learn something.

“I honestly really hope that people learn to give themselves a lot of grace. I think it’s really easy to be really tough on ourselves. And easy to think that we’re not doing enough. We’re not exercising enough. We aren’t not meditating enough. Eating well enough. We drink too much.

"Over the course of these conversations, I’ve begun to peel back the layers of challenges hindering my own well-being; I hope listening to the podcast can do the same for listeners."

When speaking about how she felt interviewing people, Chrissy told People in an exclusive preview of an episode of the podcast: “This was all new to me. I’ve never done anything like this before. I’ve never spoken like this before, one-on-one like this with somebody.”

Chrissy - who has four children with husband John Legend - records the podcast at home because it is where she feels her most relaxed.

She said: “Home brings me so much happiness. So much joy. I feel most relaxed at home. Not a single thing has been shot outside of my bedroom. And it just brings a certain lightness to it where I don’t get all nervous and shaken up or doubt myself. I just feel really content and at peace talking to everybody.”