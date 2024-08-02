Chrissy Teigen has praised Nick Jonas for being "so kind" to her son after the youngster was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes.

The 'Lip Sync Battle' star took to Instagram earlier in the week to confirm six-year-old Miles had been found to have the autoimmune disease, which affects insulin production, and one fan suggested she get in touch with the Jonas Brothers singer, who has spoken several times about finding out he has the condition when he was 13.

The fan commented on Chrissy's post, which included a picture from children's book 'Year One with Type One': "My two brothers have T1, love that book. [heart emoji] @nickjonas does too, your son should go meet bad a** people, and see he's not alone and can still accomplish anything.

"It's scary but it becomes second nature and you guys will rock it."

The 38-year-old beauty - who has Miles, and Luna, eight, Esti, 18 months, and Wren, 13 months, with husband John Legend - replied: "Nick was so kind to him!! We were so lucky to run into him [heart emoji]."

Chrissy confirmed Miles' diagnosis following comments from her followers after she shared a photo of him and Luna cheering on Team USA last weekend and many noticed the little boy had a glucose monitor on his arm.

She wrote on Instagram: "A lot of you noticed something a little special about a photo I posted a few days ago — Luna, Miles and I celebrating Simone and team USA.

"Miles had his arm up, and soooo many of you reached out to say the most beautiful and incredible words I have ever witnessed on this platform.

"You noticed his type-1 diabetes monitor and extended so much love and encouragement in every way possible. I was, and am, so blown away by the kindness of this community, already.

"I know. Things could be so much worse!! So many parents around the world are going through unfathomable things that I could never imagine.

"I tell myself this every time we get a red alert blasted to our phones. And we are so blessed to have so much help and a wonderful, kind, huge-hearted specialist."

The model explained the condition was detected by chance after Miles and his friends contracted a sickness bug and required blood tests.

She wrote: "A couple weeks ago, our Miles was sick, in the hospital, with a terrible case of shigella, an intestinal infection caused by bacteria in food or water. A lot of his friends were also sick with it, as they went to the same camp and well, it happens!

"But the doctors knew something else was off about his blood tests. I've learned since then that this is how so many young children end up being diagnosed with type-1 — going to the hospital for something completely different."