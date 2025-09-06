Chrissy Teigen has faced criticism online after admitting she regularly wakes her husband John Legend in the middle of the night to make her sandwiches.

The 39-year-old model and cookbook author made the remarks during a recent appearance on the US programme Dinner Time Live, explaining she often wakes at 1am feeling hungry, and either orders food to be delivered or asks John, 46, to go downstairs and prepare something for her.

Chrissy said: “I take my night time medications at 10pm, and then I wake up again at 1am, I place my order, it gets to me by 2am, I eat it by 2.15am, and then I go back to bed.

“(This happens) every night without fail. I’m not kidding.”

She added on some nights she asks John to prepare a ham and cheese sandwich. “He’ll fully go downstairs at the time. He doesn’t care. I can nudge him and be like, ‘Babe, I want a sandwich,’ and he’ll be like, ‘OK.’ He’s so robotic, you know John. He’s like, ‘Alright sandwich time,’ then he comes back and (goes immediately back to bed.)”

A clip of the exchange was posted on TikTok by Dinner Time Live and quickly went viral, drawing thousands of responses.

Some viewers criticised Chrissy’s comments, with one writing: “She is awful,” and another adding: “Insufferable.”

Others questioned why she would speak about the routine so openly.

One user said: “Why did she tell this story with pride?”

Another added: “How mean to wake your husband up just to get you food. I would have to really really need something to wake my husband up.”

The controversy comes days after Chrissy was teased for forgetting her children’s birthdays during an appearance on With Love, Meghan, a Netflix show presented by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

She admitted to Meghan she had the dates tattooed on her arm to help her remember.

Chrissy said: “Look, I had to get a tattoo of their birthdays, ’cause I don’t remember.”

She then struggled to read one of the numbers before calling John into the room.

“Who is this? Myles is…” she said, before John confirmed their son Miles was born on 16 May 2018.

The couple share four children – Luna, nine, Miles, seven, Esti, two, and Wren, also two.