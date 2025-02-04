Christie Brinkley is releasing a memoir.

Christie Brinkley is releasing a memoir

The 71-year-old model will release 'Uptown Girl' through HarperCollins imprint Harper Influence this spring, and in the tome, the star will look back on her career from being scouted outside a phone booth in Paris to 1974 and delve deep into her personal life, including her four "tumultuous marriages", to artist Jean-François Allaux, singer Billy Joel, property developer Richard Taubman, and architect Peter Cook.

A statement from the publishers said the book will reflect on "her whirlwind career, her four tumultuous marriages — including her heartbreaking divorce from Billy Joel — and the harrowing experiences (a 1994 helicopter crash) that almost cut her life short.”

It added: “In ‘Uptown Girl,’ she chronicles the unexpected, unexplainable ways her life has unfolded, embracing every adventure and twist of fate along the way: traveling the world as a supermodel at the height of the model wars, living life on the road with her rock star husband and their baby, starring in blockbuster movies, riding horses with cowboys, training with world-champion boxers, and even stepping into the spotlight on Broadway.”

And that's not all as the 'National Lampoon's Vacation' star will also share never-previously-told stories about the "betrayal" she felt from her biological father but will ultimately cement Christie's “unwavering belief in the magic and mystery of life,” as she looks back on her "resilience and self-discovery."

The book - which is named after Billy's song of the same name, which was inspired in part by his model ex-wife - will feature over 100 photographs and pieces of Christie's own artwork.

Harper Influence Senior Vice President and Publisher Lisa Sharkey said: “'Uptown Girl' is unlike any story you will read.

"At times tender, bubbling over with gobsmacking intimacy and illustrated with the author's artwork, Brinkley's unputdownable memoir will keep you enthralled and completely shocked until the very last page."

Christie hopes the tome will inspire her readers and encourage them to embrace adventures.

She said: "I wrote 'Uptown Girl' to inspire readers to create the life they want, which is what I've always tried to do, not through fortune or fame, but by saying yes to adventure and trying to find the magic in every moment, no matter how big or how small."

'Uptown Girl' will be released on 29 April.