Christina Applegate ended up in hospital more than 30 times with ‘unimaginable’ pain amid MS battle

The 53-year-old actress was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2021 and revealed that the condition - which affects the central nervous system and can lead to issues with mobility - has left her extremely sick at times and she has had "every test" possible.

Speaking on her 'MesSY' podcast, she explained: "This is really important because for three years, since I was diagnosed, I’ve been in the hospital upwards of 30 times from throwing up and diarrhea and pain that is unimaginable.

"They’ve done every test known to man on me, put so much radiation into my body from CT scans to everything else."

The former 'Married...with Children' star then begged her listeners to consult their doctor over certain issues and described the whole problem as being like every organ in the body is "fighting" with the other.

She said: "Now, maybe this isn’t what’s happening, but I’m just gonna tell you this: Talk to your doctor about motility issues, OK? Because one of the things with MS is that it slows down our organs — not completely, but there is a slowing of the function of your organs.

"I’m gonna be really honest, if I have to poop, I puke. And when I puke, I get all the pain, and then all the things happen.

"So, there’s this really horrible argument.

"It’s like everyone’s fighting with each other.”

While Christina admitted that her doctors had concluded that her current symptoms are unrelated to MS, she is certain that there is a "correlation" anyway.

The 'Dead to Me' actress previously revealed that bladder control had become an issue for her since diagnosis.

Asked about the challenges of the condition that people don't always realise, she told People magazine: "Well, you pee . . . in your pants. Because you probably can’t get to the bathroom in time. So yeah, diapers."

The publication noted Christina "pulled down the waistband of her jeans for a peek at her pair, which feature a floral design".