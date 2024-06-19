Christina Applegate is feeling “so good” after talking about how having Multiple Sclerosis affects her mental health.

Christina Applegate is doing well after being open about her mental health

The ex ‘Married With Children’ star has addressed concern from fans after she recently spoke about the “real depression” she felt as someone struggling with chronic illness, and she has given a much more positive outlook.

Speaking to Jamie-Lynn Sigler - who also suffers with MS - on their joint 'Messy' podcast with a message for listeners, she said: “Oh my god, you guys, I’m so good.

"Isn’t that what everyone wants to hear? I’m good. Does that take a little bit of the pressure off of all of you? I’m good.

“I was talking about some dark stuff I was thinking and feeling … this is our safe place to get those things out because when we hold things in, we give them power."

Christina was diagnosed with the condition, which includes symptoms such as mobility issues, tiredness and more, in 2021 and she has opened up about “the shame” people feel when they are mentally low, while insisting it's fine to recognise it's just “a moment” and will pass.

She said: “I also think there’s so much shame that people feel when they’re going through mental health issues. It’s a moment. It’s a thought. It’s a feeling.”

The 52-year-old star - who has 13-year-old daughter Sadie with her husband Martyn LeNoble - admitted that being able to speak about her “dark thoughts” is “incredibly healing and important”, despite how uneasy it might make others.

Christina said: “I dare anyone to be diagnosed with MS or any chronic illness that has taken who you were prior to that moment and go, ‘This is great.’

“You have moments of feeling like, ‘This is tiring, and I don’t want to do this,’ but you do it. By saying this s*** out loud, it releases the pressure in the balloon, man.”

The ‘Bad Moms’ star - who made a surprise appearance at this year’s Emmy Awards - sparked the concern when she talked about “the darkness” she was currently battling through.

Christina said on the same podcast earlier this month: “This is being really honest … I don’t enjoy living. I don’t enjoy it. I don’t enjoy things anymore.”