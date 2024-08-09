Christina Applegate says reality TV helps her cope with her Multiple Sclerosis.

Christina Applegate says reality TV helps her cope with MS diagnosis

The 52-year-old actress revealed in 2021 that she had been diagnosed with the autoimmune disease - which affects the brain and spinal cord (central nervous system) - and she revealed reality TV is a great distraction from her chronic illness.

Speaking on James Corden‘s SiriusXM show 'This Life of Mine', she said: "I find reality television very useful, that’s kind of it for me. Anyone who knows me well knows that it’s on 24/7 in my room, because I don’t leave my room very often. I know that sounds really depressing but it’s kind of like, I need to sleep sometimes.

"Give me any of it. Give me a 'Vanderpump [Rules]', give me a 'Below Deck', give me a '[Real] Housewife', even give me 'Kitchen Nightmares with Gordon Ramsay' — I’ll watch like nine seasons of that in like two days.

"I love watching the imperfections of real people, really. Like wow, those people exist, I love that. That’s why I love reality TV because they freak me out that they walk this earth acting like that."

Christina first announced her diagnosis via a statement on Twitter (now X) back in 2021.

She wrote: "Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It’s been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some a—hole blocks it."

And, she and fellow MS patient Jamie-Lynn Sigler recently launched the 'MeSsy', to talk about their lives with the illness.

Christina said: "Just some thoughts. When we hold in feelings of despair we give those feelings incredible power. Why Jamie and I have our podcast is to air those feelings. Raw, honest and triggering. And by just sharing we free ourselves. Never feel alone. There is always an ear somewhere. Love you."