Christina Haack has unveiled her new boyfriend on Instagram.

Christina Haack has unveiled her new boyfriend on Instagram

The 41-year-old star split from Josh Hall in 2024 after two years of marriage and has previously teased fans that she has started seeding Christopher Larocca but made it Instagram offical onWednesday (05.02.25) with a new post.

Alongside a snap of them jetting off on a flight, she wrote: "Some plane flights must be hard posted."

The HGTV star star was initially married to Tarek El Moussa and has Taylor, 14, and Brayden, nine, with him but then tied the knot with Ant Anstead - with whom she has five-year-old son Hudson - until they called it quits in 2021.

News of Christina's new relationship comes just days after she admitted that she has a tendency to "rush into" things when it comes to her love life.

Christina explained to Tarek in an upcoming clip from their reality show 'The Flip Off': "I feel like I try to hide and act like I’m not affected but then I just do more stupid things to try to make myself feel better. I just keep doing it and getting into things too fast that I know aren’t right."

The HGTV star then admitted that she "never wanted" to go through a divorce, and lamented that she is the "only person" in her family to have done so.

She added: "I never wanted to get divorced. I’m the only person in my family to ever get a divorce. So I just felt like it’s safe to be back in a relationship, but ultimately, that was not safe either."

Christina is now appearing on the HGTV show alongside her first husband and his new wife Heather Rae.

She admitted that she had been discussing her relationship with them both before it came to an end and noted now her new co-stars had been "very, very supportive" towards her.