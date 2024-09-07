Christina Haack and Joshua Hall resolve property issues amid divorce

Christina Haack and Joshua Hall have resolved their property issues amid their divorce.

The pair split during the summer after three years of marriage and they have now agreed that Christina will take full possession of their properties in Newport Beach, California and Nashville.

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Joshua will take possession of their property in Franklin, Tennessee, with the stipulation that it cannot be rented out.

Christina, 41, has agreed to pay Joshua a $100,000 advance, which can be used for expenses such as bills and attorney’s fees, while he has agreed to return the remains of the $35,000 that he had transferred to himself in July.

A representative for Joshua, 41, told Us Weekly: "Josh Hall has no comment about this matter. He hopes to resolve these matters in private, not through the press."

Meanwhile, last month, it was revealed that Joshua "voluntarily left" their Southern California home, and that he "never wanted to be famous "in the first place.

A source told Us Weekly: "Josh is sad that the marriage ended this way, but he’s excited to move forward. He voluntarily moved his belongings from his and Christina’s jointly owned property. He never wanted to be famous. This was always for Christina, and he’s happy to go back to living life as he wanted to live it."

Joshua also insisted that he preferred "privacy" especially such a "life-changing" time.

Sharing a photo of himself with his dog Stella, he wrote on Instagram: “I prefer privacy, especially during something as life-changing as a divorce I did not ask for.

“I will not publicly badmouth anyone as people have families, friends and others who respect and love them. Unfortunately, the internet is forever.

“We are real humans, this is our life and I am not here to entertain people I don’t know with my private matters. Those details will be handled fairly behind closed doors with our respective counsels in due time.

"Those who know each of us, know who we are."