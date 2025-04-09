Christina Haack says she has a "history of co-dependency issues".

Christina Haack says she has a 'history of co-dependency issues'

The 41-year-old star was initially married to Tarek El Moussa and has Taylor, 14, and Brayden, nine, with him but then tied the knot with Ant Anstead - with whom she has five-year-old son Hudson - for a period of time before she tied the knot with Josh Hall in 2021, and divorced him two years later.

But she has now admitted that she recently discovered that she has "anxious-attachment" and this means that she finds herself "challenging" to deal with at times.

On Wednesday (09.04.24) morning, she wrote on Instagram: "As someone who recently discovered I have anxious-attachment (not sure what took me so long) and for sure a history of co-dependency issues .. things can be challenging and by “things” I mean me."

The HGTV host has been dating Christopher LaRocca since January, and as she described him as an "unexpected good man", she thinks it is finally "time to break the cycle" when it comes to dealing with her own "insecurities" in life.

She said: "Meeting an unexpected good man who has his own amazing career, life and hobbies (who also happens to have zero jealousy) can at times feel strange for someone who has had the opposite..

At 41 I’m finally learning about safe communication, independence during commitment and a relationship that is NOT 0-100. I am for sure guilty of putting pressure on others . Facing my own insecurities has forced me into doing the shadow work I’ve been avoiding..it’s time to break the cycle."

Her comments come just weeks after she suggested that she possibly rushes into things, but felt "safe" being back in a relationship. .

Christina explained to Tarek in an clip from their reality show 'The Flip Off': "I feel like I try to hide and act like I’m not affected but then I just do more stupid things to try to make myself feel better. I just keep doing it and getting into things too fast that I know aren’t right.

"I never wanted to get divorced. I’m the only person in my family to ever get a divorce. So I just felt like it’s safe to be back in a relationship, but ultimately, that was not safe either."