Christina Hall is "doing great" amid her divorce.

The 40-year-old star Taylor, 13, and son Braydon, eight, with her first husband Tarek El Moussa, as well as four-year-old Hudson with former husband Ant Antstead, but following her divorce from Josh Hall after two years of marriage, her former 'Flip Or Flop' co-host Tarek, 43, has shared a positive update.

He told E! News: "Christina is doing great. She has the support of her family, she has the kids and she’s working her tail off."

The reality star split from her third husband at the onset of the summer and she recently shared how the split had left her unable to eat for weeks until she found comfort in the love of her children.

She wrote on her Instagram Stories: “One month later ... I finally have my appetite back. I'm exercising again. My kids are happy and our house feels like home. 'Those poor kids' adore me ... anyone who knows us for real knows this and that's what matters.”

Josh "voluntarily left" their Southern California home and it's said he "never wanted to be famous" in the first place.

A source told Us Weekly: "Josh is sad that the marriage ended this way, but he’s excited to move forward. He voluntarily moved his belongings from his and Christina’s jointly owned property. He never wanted to be famous. This was always for Christina, and he’s happy to go back to living life as he wanted to live it."

Josh insisted that he preferred "privacy" - especially at such a "life-changing" time.

The HGTV star accused Josh of taking $35,000 of her own money, and took to Instagram to hint there had been problems in their relationship for some time.

Christina wrote on Instagram in a white font on a black screen: "Over here waiting for the typical Hired PR rep speech of 'how I was blind-sided and how I'm working on myself and taking time to heal at her ranch ............. Meanwhile, I'm over here not as nice and quiet as I used to be ....."